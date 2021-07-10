SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship made its long-awaited return to Southwick Saturday.
Last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic and the energy around the track was high as engines revved for the first time in almost two years.
The Wick 338 was once again filled with people and bikes Saturday as the 2021 Twisted Tea Southwick national made its return. The action-packed day split into two different competitions, the 250 class showcasing the extreme sports up and coming stars and the 450 class where the world's top racers show off their skills.
Western Mass News spoke to two fans who traveled over an hour to see today's races. They said seeing all the stars here in western Mass. brings them back.
"It's a big race, it's when all the big stars come out, and they come and race and have a good time. All the locals get to see all the big names and we get to have a good time," said Josh Vanasse.
"Stars, big finish, lot of noise," said Danny Tutolo.
And a big finish indeed- in the youth 250 class the top finishers were Justin cooper, Jo Shimoda and Hunter Lawrence.
In the premier 450 class, Justin Barcia took home third, Ken Roczen came in second, and Dylan Ferrandis took the top overall.
Those pros aren't hanging around for long. Many will ravel Millville, Minnesota for the Spring Creek National Races on July 17.
