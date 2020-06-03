LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The annual town election was held Monday, June 1.
It was originally scheduled for March 23, but was postponed due to COVID-19.
The results are as follows:
Board of Selectmen (1 opening)
- (Blanks) --- 637
- Antonio Goncalves --- 1,911
- (Write-In) --- 17
Town Clerk (1 opening)
- (Blanks) --- 533
- Kim M. Batista --- 2,020
- (Write-In) --- 12
Tax Collector (1 opening)
- (Blanks) --- 548
- Fred Pereira --- 2,003
- (Write-In) --- 14
Town Moderator (1 opening)
- (Blanks) --- 725
- Michael A. Szlosek --- 1,832
- (Write-In) --- 8
Board of Assessors (1 opening)
- (Blanks) --- 732
- Michael S. O'Rourke --- 1,825
- (Write-In) --- 16
Board of Health (1 opening)
- (Blanks) --- 760
- Adrienne DeSantis --- 1,789
- (Write-In) --- 16
Trustee of Hubbard Memorial Library (1 opening)
- (Blanks) --- 686
- Linda J. Collette --- 1,873
- (Write-In) --- 6
Housing Authority (1 opening)
- (Blanks) --- 2,446
- Josh Carpenter --- 31
- Beverly Barry --- 3
- (Write-In) --- 85
Board of Public Works (2 openings)
- (Blanks) --- 653
- Thomas Haluch --- 872
- Guilherme F. Rodrigues --- 661
- Stephen E. Santos --- 1,577
- Daniel F. Soares --- 1,362
- (Write-In) --- 5
Recreation Commission (1 opening)
- (Blanks) --- 385
- Jason C. Martins --- 1,415
- Harry V. Mills --- 762
- (Write-In) --- 3
School Committee (2 openings)
- (Blanks) --- 1,984
- James Chip Harrington --- 1,861
- Jeffrey A. Laing --- 1,271
- (Write-In) --- 14
Planning Board (1 opening)
- (Blanks) --- 779
- Rafael L. Quiterio --- 1,780
- (Write-In) --- 6
Question 1
Shall the Town of Ludlow be allowed to exempt from the provisions of proposition two and one half, so called, the amounts required to pay for the bond issued in order to design and construct a replacement track, football field and baseball field located at the Ludlow High School, 500 Chapin Street?
- (Blanks) --- 355
- YES --- 899
- NO --- 1,311
Representatives Town Meeting Member winners:
Precinct 1 --- Roland F. Gregoire, John E. Hiersche, William J. Jolivet Jr., William A. Koss, Richard Oliveira, Matias F. Goncalves and Matthew John Tibbitts.
Precinct 2 --- Barbara A. Gondek, Gerald J. Leger, John Pedro, Brian C. Fogg, Heidi E. Fogg and Jean S. Martins.
Precinct 3 --- Paul B. Cocchi, John Michael Diotalevi, Rebecca Gaffron, Richard T. Rusiecki, Carlton W. Leonard III and Anthony Michael Alves.
Precinct 4 --- Fritz A. Huber Jr., Richard A. Pasquini, Lee Winterton, Helder Cerqueira, Evette M. Rodrigues, Christopher J. Dupuis and Julieta N. Hoeckh.
Precinct 5 --- Brian M. Mannix, Denise J. Zrakas, Alan M. Pepin, Kathleen A. Ouimette and Kyle Michael Whelan.
Precinct 6 --- Peter C. Karalekas Jr., Jerome D. Mayou, Michele Manganaro Thompson, Peter H. Zima, Brian F. Walsh and Joshua Carpenter.
