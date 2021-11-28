LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- When the New England Patriots take the field Monday to face the Buffalo Bills, they will do so wearing custom cleats to benefit a good cause, designed in western Mass.
“Always wanted to be in the NFL, never knew that my work would be running around the NFL,” said Joe Ventura, owner and operator of Joe V Designs in Ludlow.
Ventura is a professional artist from Ludlow. When the Patriots battle the Buffalo Bills in primetime on Monday, Dec. 6, millions of football fans across the country will view his artwork on 14 sets of cleats.
“I’ve been an artist since I was in high school been tinkering with the airbrush since then,” explained Ventura.
The NFL introduced My Cause, My Cleats in 2016, allowing players and coaches to trick out custom cleats, benefitting a cause of their choice. This year, for Patriots players and coaches, that includes the Boston Children’s Hospital, Fur The Brand, which provides financial assistance to families with pets battling cancer, The Boys & Girls Club and more.
After the game, the cleats are auctioned off, with all profits going towards that player’s cause.
“You try to portray them in the best way possible to help them get as much of a donation they can to that cause,” said Ventura.
Ventura developed relationships with the Patriots, as well as players across the league over the last four seasons, including Sony Michel, Cole Beasley and Miles Sanders.
Joe and his son, Zachary, are hard at work preparing cleats for newcomers, including rookie quarterback Mac Jones and tight end Hunter Henry.
“So we got Hunter Henry here, first thing we do is take it out of the box...And then we start the taping process,” explained Zachary.
Once the Ludlow artist receives the cleats, the NFL's brightest stars let him work his magic.
“They don’t know what they’re going to get and then when they get it, it’s far more than they can imagine,” said Ventura.
It’s not your average canvas, even for a seasoned veteran.
“If you bring it in closer you can see that there’s ridges and bumps and to make this look like it’s flat and not curling everywhere is quite a feat to do no pun intended,“ said Ventura.
Ventura told Western Mass News he doesn’t get starstruck when he sees his creations on national television.
“I just enjoy what I do and it’s fun...You have to be true to what you do and somebody will recognize it,“ said Ventura.
His one dealbreaker is that he initials each cleat with a “J.V.” and as the players do with their cleats, he wears his western Mass. roots with pride.
“I just kind of find it fascinating that a guy from Ludlow, when there’s a whole big world, is doing this,” said Ventura.
You can see Ventura's cleats in action next Monday night, when the Patriots face their division rival, the Buffalo Bills, for the first time this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.