LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local artist is once again gaining national attention for his designs.
Joe V. Designs out of Ludlow has designed one-of-a-kind custom cleats for multiple players in the NFL and on Sunday afternoon, millions of football fans will see the cleats revealed during the Patriots game.
For the last three NFL seasons, Joe Ventura from Ludlow has been creating custom cleats for NFL players across the league to wear them during the ‘My Cause My Cleats' game.
The cleats are airbrushed by Ventura and are inspired by organizations or causes each player is passionate about.
“They are all meaningful to me because I know it means something to someone else. I’m like a portal. I bring what you're feeling into a picture, so you can share it with everybody," Ventura explained.
Some NFL players, like Rex Burkhead, come back year after year for new custom cleats.
“He works with the Jack Foundation, Team Jack, which is a brain cancer for kids, not sure the term, but we started talking and he told me how involved was with it and how much the kid meant to him and I said 'Well, you know what? If I'm going to make statement, I'm going to start right now.' I did a portrait of the little boy on one shoe and what he looks like 12 years later," Ventura said.
Ventura told Western Mass News that he listens to the players and takes into consideration how meaningful these causes are, which then helps him get inspired.
"You can hear it in their voice they might say something key and they don't even know they say it," Ventura noted.
This year. Ventura has designed cleats for Dont’a Hightower, Sony Michel, and Matthew Slater - just to name a few.
“I enjoyed doing Sony Michel’s this year. Last year, we just did the Haitian flag, but we brought it more to life this year because he helps a lot with Haiti and he's a very kind hearted man," Ventura said.
Ventura also designed this custom car that the McCourty twins signed, but he's hoping to change the six-time Super Bowl champs into a seven this season.
“I really can't explain how I do it. It's a God gifted talent I'm ale to share with everybody. It's enjoyable, it's strenuous, and I spend a lot of time perfecting it everyday," Ventura said.
You'll get a chance to see these cleats on Sunday when the Patriots face the Kansas City Chiefs and once the players are done wearing these cleats, they are auctioned off and the money immediately goes to the causes they wore on their feet.
