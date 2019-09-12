LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of a 12-year-old boy who was hit by a car Wednesday night in Ludlow is desperately trying to find the driver who fled the scene.
The Procon family is asking for the public's help finding the car they believe hit their son on Center Street in Ludlow last night.
Jeremy Procon told Western Mass News that his son, Brady, was riding his bike with some friends when a car coming in the opposite direction and swerved into them. He said the car did briefly stop, but then took off, leaving Brady injured in the street.
"For a person to leave a 12 year old boy in the road after striking him.. to leave is not only criminal but morally wrong," Procon said.
Brady was immediately taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Procon said the Springfield Police Department also caught wind of the situation and sent their comfort dog, Mango, to visit Brady something that really helped Brady's spirits.
Now, Procon is working with the Ludlow Police Department to find the driver.
"I'm just happy to report that Brady is doing really good. I got lucky, we got lucky, but again, we just want to find this guy and find this car," Procon explained.
They describe the vehicle as a red sedan and they believe it was operated by an older man with white hair and a white beard.
Again, if you have any information on who hit Brady, please call Ludlow Police.
Meanwhile, Brady is home from school today recovering and is expected to make a full recovery and now Procon is turning his focus to finding the person who hit his son.
"My objective is to find this car, and I'm going to help the Ludlow Police in any way I can," Procon explained.
Desperate to find answers on who may have done this to their son Procon has gone door to door to local businesses asking for any surveillance camera video.
"When we went into Domino's yesterday they said oh I know Brady. He is here all the time and he’s a good rider a thoughtful rider," Procon explained.
The owner of that Domino's on Center Street helping out by offering his footage to police for further investigation.
But now they are asking for your help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.