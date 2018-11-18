Ludlow Boy's Soccer caps undefeated season with 18th championship.

LYNN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ludlow Boy's soccer team won the MIAA State Soccer Championship Saturday afternoon.
The team beat Wellsley in overtime to win the coveted title, 1-0.
The Division One champions were undefeated this season, going 20-0-3!
This was the 18th time in program history the boys team took home the title, but they haven't won it since 2011.
Congratulations Lions!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.