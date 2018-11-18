Ludlow Boy's Soccer caps undefeated season with 18th championship.

(courtesy Ludlow Athletics)

 Andrew Masse

LYNN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ludlow Boy's soccer team won the MIAA State Soccer Championship Saturday afternoon.

The team beat Wellsley in overtime to win the coveted title, 1-0.

The Division One champions were undefeated this season, going 20-0-3!

This was the 18th time in program history the boys team took home the title, but they haven't won it since 2011.

Congratulations Lions!

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.