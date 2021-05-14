LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A piece of history in Ludlow has been destroyed.
The town's Civil War memorial was badly damaged after a crash Thursday night.
According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, one person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crashing into the memorial.
The driver involved in the incident is expected to face criminal charges.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.