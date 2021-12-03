Ludlow crews respond to Butler Street house fire

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Crews in Ludlow responding to a house fire on Butler Street Friday. Firefighters responded a little after 6:00, finding the fire burning in the kitchen and heavy smoke on arrival.
According to fire officials, the fire started in the kitchen around the stovetop. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.
Five residents were displaced in the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, according to fire officials.
Fire Chief Ryan Pease told Western Mass News that two residents suffered from minor smoke inhalation but declined medical treatment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.