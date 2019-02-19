LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Ludlow family is looking for answers after their Whirlpool washing machine exploded unannounced.
"There's only towels in there and sleeper pajamas and that's it...a small load," said Mary-Ellen Cambio.
This is what Cambio's front loading Whirlpool washing machine looks like after a simple cycle this past Sunday.
"Blew up as you can see. The drum is all twisted. That's metal. The front door blew off. There's all kinds of clothes in there. It could have hit the boiler, blown that up, coulda wrecked my dryer, my oil tank," Cambio added.
Lving through it all, Cambio's husband, David, who is a paraplegic and stays in this bed right above the washing machine.
"A real loud humming, wondering what it is. Then all of a sudden, boom. Shook the whole house. It was so loud. I mean, it scared me, scared me to death. I thought a bomb went off or something," David Cambio explained.
The reason for this explosion remains undetermined, but there have been other reports of exploding washing machines across the country that have lead to lawsuits.
"I'm just very upset, grateful that nobody got hurt," Mary-Ellen Cambio said.
For the Cambios, right now, they're out of a washing machine, a vital piece of equipment in their lives.
"Bed pads that need to be washed every day. His clothes need to be washed every day and his sheets get changed every other day, so I need a washing machine," Cambio noted.
Just not this washing machine.
"If anybody had been down there with the shrapnel that blew off, somebody could have got killed. If anyone has this kind of washing machine, they really need to be careful of it," David Cambio sai.d
In a statement to Western Mass News, Whirlpool said:
"We are quickly attempting to connect with the consumer to arrange an exchange of the washer so we can analyze what happened. Although we cannot speculate about what happened with this particular product, Whirlpool is committed to delivering safe, innovative products to consumers. We stand behind our products and encourage anyone who has questions about their Whirlpool appliance to reach out to us at 866-698-2538."
There is a push for class action lawsuits concerning this problem. More information can be found here.
