LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One Ludlow family said they're experiencing a Christmas miracle.
More than four years after their cat went missing, they said they got the call that Catman was alive and well.
"We're big Batman fans," said Darleen Santucci.
Much like his namesake, Catman is good at fading into the shadows.
"Kind of faded into the background because we didn't see him the first pass," Santucci added.
It took the Santucci family a second lap through the shelter to notice him, back when they said he was adopted six years ago.
"I opened up the cage. I pet his belly and he rolled over and it was so cute," Santucci explained.
However, two years into owning Catman, Santucci said he made a stealthy escape. Even with posters and search parties, weeks went by with no sign of their caped crusader.
"Nothing, he was gone," Santucci noted.
Life without their superhero moved on.
"We had a baby. We got a dog. We got another cat and we moved," Santucci said.
Life moved on until the Santuccis got a 'cat-signal' in the form of a call from the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Shelter more than four years after Catman went missing.
"I keep listening to it actually," Santucci recalled.
TJO workers said all because of a microchip, the good Samaritan who dropped off what was believed to be a stray actually helped reunite a missing Catman with his family.
"This would've never happened without a microchip," Santucci said.
Though a lot has changed since Catman last lived in Santucci's home, he's reunited with his sidekick - 10-year old Gabe - who said this is the best Christmas gift of all.
"I literally said to mom 'If I got the cat, return all my presents," Gabe explained.
The house pet - turned stray - turned second chance cat - who's a superhero again to the family that loves him.
"It's amazing. He's just a very sweet, very loving cat. He has a second life now," Santucci said.
