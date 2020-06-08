LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The coronavirus pandemic has canceled many traditional college and high school graduations this year.
Monday, seniors graduating from Ludlow High received a personalized graduation with 10 family members right at the school.
“Once we found out that we couldn’t have a traditional graduation, we still wanted to keep it with family and friends,” Principal Lisa Nemeth said. “So we always allow 10 family members to come, so we still wanted to keep that. So being able to have the graduate and 10 family members see them graduate was important to us.”
“It’s nice that the administrators could do this for us because I think that this is the best chance we had at an actual graduation under the circumstances,” graduate Brian Beem said.
Ceremonies started at 9 a.m. and took place every 10 minutes. Festivities were supposed to wrap up just around 6 p.m.
Lawn decorations allowed for a nice backdrop for pictures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.