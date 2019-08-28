LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, students and teachers in Ludlow head back to school.
Greeted with numerous signs surrounding the school, Ludlow High School is ensuring that its students feel encouraged, motivated and accepted as they start the new school year.
Western Mass News spoke with Ludlow High School's Principal Lisa Nemeth, who said despite the different age groups, its a priority to make sure everyone is on the same page about one particular thing.
"It's the first day of school, we want everyone to feel welcomed and excited to come to high school," Nemeth said. "So especially for our freshmen coming in who might be scared."
While students are coming from all different backgrounds and experiences, Nemeth said it's her job to make sure her student's know, "this is a fun place, a safe place, a happy place, a great place to learn...and that we we're one big community."
