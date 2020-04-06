LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Easter Sunday is soon approaching and while the holiday will be observed differently this year, one local woman is able to keep a family tradition going amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It's a staple in Ludlow. From a distance, passers-by can see the bright colors, eggs, and many bunnies around this house in town.
“It’s something everybody always looks forward to. She always goes out for all her decorations, every holiday, especially now with something the whole community has agreed loved to see,” said Abigail Sweeney.
Western Mass News caught up with Betty Colby of Ludlow, who said decorating her home for the holidays, including Easter, is a tradition in her family.
“Since we moved here, which it was 53 years ago, I would decorate inside for every season and then I started about 20 years or maybe a little longer than that, we were decorating the outside,” Colby said.
Colby said she was not planning on putting up the decorations this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but then, something changed her mind.
“My two great-grandsons were out of school and their father had to do something and I had to babysit and I told them I wasn't going to decorate and they were heartbroken, so we started with the trees - the little eggs on all the trees - and then I said well, I have to finish. That's what made me do it, the boys wanted it done,” Colby noted.
The Easter house captures the attention of walkers, drivers, and many Ludlow residents, including one woman who said it brings her joy in a time of uncertainty.
“It’s really nice because it reminds me of that, you know, even though during all this time, there is still Easter and we can still celebrate it, even if we are social distancing,” said Calli Miller of Ludlow.
Residents even took to social media to communicate their gratitude for the festive decorations.
“On Facebook, everybody posted on a forum about it and that's a way it brought everyone together and draw attention to this great thing that’s going on right now in such a dark time,” Sweeney said.
There was one year Colby was unable to decorate because her husband was ill. During that time, people would knock on her door to make sure everything was okay.
Colby said she knows the community looks out for the tradition.
“They look forward to it and I get many people going by, tooting from out in the yard and thumbs up. I know I make a lot of people happy,” Colby said.
