LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 64-year-old Ludlow man is facing several charges after he allegedly pulled a knife on two Ludlow Police officers.
According to Ludlow Police Chief Paul Madera, a woman residing on Higher Brook Drive had dialed 911, around 9:15 Saturday morning, requesting police assistance.
Two officers arrived on scene and spoke with the woman who made the call, and attempted to help her retrieve her cell phone and car from the home.
While the officers were continuing to speak with the woman inside her home, an older man, later identified as Ernest Marasa of Ludlow, began approaching and yelling at the woman.
As he continued to approach the woman, the officers noticed that Marasa was holding something behind his back.
The two officers took action, and demanded that Marasa stop where he was.
Marasa then proceeded to pull out an eight-inch folding knife on the officers.
Both the officers demanded that he put down the knife, and he complied.
Marasa was subsequently placed under arrest, and is being charged with obstruction of justice, vandalizing property, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
He is being held on $2,500 bail. and was transferred to Hampden County Correctional Center.
Marasa is expected to be arraigned Monday in Palmer District Court.
