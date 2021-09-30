LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A standoff in Ludlow this morning that police say lasted for hours and delayed the opening of a local school, has ended in an arrest.
52-year-old James Vasquez from Ludlow, was taken into custody after police closed off Ray Street for nearly 5 hours Thursday.
According to Ludlow Police Chief, Daniel Valadas, officers were called to the scene for a report of an angry male, now identified as Vasquez, destroying property.
This was just after 2 a.m. Thursday.
"...Vasquez was visibly hostile and threatening to the officers on scene...Vasquez made threats and stated that he was armed with a firearm," noted Valadas.
When Western Mass News arrived on scene we could see police outside the home.
Valadas confirming for Western Mass News that 8 to 10 surrounding neighbors were evacuated.
"Within a short period of time, additional Ludlow Police Officers arrived, along with Wilbraham Police Officers and members of the Hampden County Special Response Team. The Ludlow Fire Department also staged paramedics on scene and with the response team. The incident necessitated a command post be established and the evacuation of many residents from homes on Ray Street and Yale Street," Valadas explained.
East Elementary School in Ludlow was also placed on a two hour delay due to the situation.
By about 6:45 a.m. Thursday, after speaking with Vasquez for a long time, negotiators were able take him into custody without incident.
Police say they recovered a loaded 9 millimeter gun once they entered the house with a Search Warrant.
They also found other weapons.
"...an assortment of swords and knives, and a pellet gun," noted Valadas.
At this time, Vasquez is in custody. He's facing multiple charges including:
- Threat to Commit a Crime (Domestic)
- Assault on Family/Household Member
- Threat to Use Deadly Weapon (Firearm)
- Vandalize Property
A Dangerousness Hearing has been requested by authorities; this would be for Palmer District Court.
