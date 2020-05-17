CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A Ludlow man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk in Chicopee on Thursday, fleeing from police and driving into a pole, police said.
Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Officer Joel Martinez was clearing from a disturbance call at 473 Memorial Dr., and as he was leaving, he heard the sound of screeching tires, police said.
He was able to locate a burgundy Jeep spinning its tires on the grass by Five Guys and the Buffalo Wild Wings, police said.
He also saw that the vehicle appeared to be directly on one of the light poles in the parking lot, police said.
Martinez activated his blue lights and siren to make the operator aware that he was there, but the driver -- later identified at 52-year-old Michael Knowles of 273 Pine Cone Ln. in Ludlow -- managed to drive around the lamp, speed past the officer out of the parking lot and on to Memorial Drive, police said.
Knowles then continued to accelerate to get away from the officer, but after about half a mile with lights and sirens activated, Knowles pulled over, police said.
Martinez ordered him to turn off the car several times over his PA system, and the third time, the car door started to open, police said.
Martinez then approached and told him to stay in his vehicle. After several more commands, Knowles finally turned the vehicle off, police said.
A strong odor of alcoholic beverage was detected from his breath, police said he had slurred speech.
After being asked to get out of the car, Knowles stumbled and was unsteady on his feet as he got out.
The operator further stated that he pulled into the wrong parking lot, and while attempting a U-turn, drove over the grass and struck the pole, police said. When Martinez asked him why he tried to flee, Knowles said he had no answer for why he did it, police said.
Knowles was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, negligent operation, marked lanes, failing to stop for police and speeding, police said.
He was transported to the Ludlow correctional facility.
