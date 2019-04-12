LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Ludlow man is facing charges after an alleged domestic assault led to one woman's death.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that on Thursday, Ludlow police and fire were called to 269 Winsor Street following a 911 call for an unresponsive female resident.
Emergency crews arrived and immediately transported 52-year-old Michelle Zygarowski to Baystate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
"Ms. Zygarowski appeared to have suffered wounds from an assault earlier in the day," the D.A.'s office noted.
Investigators have arrested 56-year-old Manuel Rodrigues of Ludlow on charges of domestic assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Palmer District Court.
The case remains under investigation.
