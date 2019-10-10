PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man from Ludlow, accused of beating and harassing his girlfriend, and then biting a police officer, will appear in Palmer District Court today.
A dangerousness hearing is being held for Christopher Barroso. Police arrested him Saturday, after a woman filed a complaint that Barroso hit her, and threatened to kill her "biblical style."
Police said when they arrived at the Chapin Street house, Barroso bit one officer, started kicking, and threatened to bite them again.
Barroso is charged with assault and battery, threatening to commit a murder, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.
During his arraignment on Monday, the judge ordered him to be held without the right to bail.
