LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is continuing to get answers about an incident at Baird Middle School in Ludlow that resulted in school being canceled tomorrow.
We spoke with the Ludlow Fire Chief over the phone, who tells Western Mass News that the school’s sprinkler system was activated and water ran for about a half an hour before it was turned off, resulting in serious flooding in parts of the building, especially the cafeteria.
Ludlow school officials are calling Monday the first blizzard bag day of the year at Baird Middle School, but not because of a snow storm.
It's so crews can clean up water in the building.
"A lot would be the answer. There’s a lot of water there," Capt. Richard Machado of the Ludlow Fire Department stated.
Capt. Machado tells Western Mass News over the phone the fire department was notified about the water problem around 1:15 Sunday afternoon.
"We speculate there was a problem with the heat, and the sprinkler system that activated was by an exhaust register for their heating system. They have forced hot air. There was a heat register right there. We believe the temperature of the air being pushed through the HVA system is what activated it," explained Capt. Machado.
Capt. Machado says the sprinklers ran for about a half an hour so crews could make sure there wasn’t a fire somewhere in the building.
"It’s a very large building and, just making sure there wasn’t an incident, it took about thirty minutes of people working hard and once we realized there was no fire in any spaces or in the ceiling, we were able to run down to the sprinkler room and stop the water flow out of the sprinkler head," says Capt. Machado.
Superintendent of Ludlow Schools, Todd Gazda, released a statement to Western Mass News that reads in part:
“We hope to have things fixed and cleaned up in time to open for Tuesday, but I will let you know tomorrow afternoon or evening when we have a better idea of where things stand.”
"I don’t have a timeline. There’s a lot of water that’s going to have to be moved out of the school. They’ve got a little bit of a mess on their hands. I know they’re working hard to clean it up," added Capt. Machado.
Capt. Machado tells us that when he left the school, crews were working hard to clean up the mess so students can return to school as soon as possible.
All other Ludlow public schools will operate as normal tomorrow.
