Ludlow middle school closed Monday due to flooding.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper after being contacted about an incident at Baird Middle School in Ludlow, resulting in no school tomorrow.
Parents have been contacting the newsroom saying they got an automated call from the superintendent informing families that a problem with the sprinkler system caused significant flooding, and now there is no school tomorrow.
Ludlow Public Schools posted an announcement on their Facebook page saying, along with the cafeteria, there was flooding in portions of the upstairs and downstairs hallways and classrooms.
According to the automated phone message, Todd Gazda, Superintendent of Ludlow Schools says in part:
“We are going to need time to identify the cause of the malfunction, correct it and clean up."
He goes on to say in part:
“We hope to have things fixed and cleaned up in time to open for Tuesday, but I will let you know tomorrow afternoon or evening when we have a better idea of where things stand.”
Officials have announced tomorrow will be the first blizzard bag day for the year, but this only applies to Baird.
All other schools will be on a normal schedule.
