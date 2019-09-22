LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In April, Western Mass News introduced you to the two women behind 'Second Time's A Charm' in Ludlow.
The non-profit helps local high school girls with dresses, shoes, and jewelry for prom all at no cost - just an optional donation of no more than $20.
Co-owners of 'Second Time's A Charm' Natalina Tulik and Michelle Annecchiarico told Western Mass News they have been so successful that they are bursting at the seams in their current shop and are looking to continue their work in a new, larger space before next prom season.
"We'd love to expand as well. We'd love to start taking menswear, but right now, we don't have the physical space, so we've been searching for a new location to relocate to also not only help the girls, but also the guys who would like to go to the prom," Tulik said.
'Second Time's A Charm' is hosting an adult prom October 5 to help raise money to continue their work.
"We love this space because we know this space and all of our volunteers and every single one of us here is a volunteer. Nobody gets paid. So we love the fact that we're comfortable here, but we have like no space. You walked in and you were like oh wow, so if any of the dresses we gave out, last year was over 700 dresses, if any of those come back, we're trying to figure out where exactly they're going to fit in this place right now," Annecchiarico said.
