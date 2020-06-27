LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ludlow's Board of Health hosted a mask giveaway this afternoon at the Ludlow High School.
Community members donated money and materials to make more than 2,000 masks of different patterns and sizes.
Western Mass News spoke with nurse Cheryl Messer who said how grateful she is for all of the people that have helped out.
"I'm so proud to be a Ludlowite because these people are wonderful," she said. "I'm just hoping that people utilize them when they go into places, so you know, if you're going into the store, just wear it. Then come out [and] take it off...just be safe."
Cheryl also said the board of health is hoping to do another give away again in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.