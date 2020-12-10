LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of Ludlow was the victim of a ransomware attack on Wednesday, December 2, officials say.
The cybersecurity incident impacted many of the town's IT infrastructure systems, including its payroll system.
Ludlow Town Administrator Ellie Villano told Western Mass News the town immediately engaged in legal counsel and lead an incident response team to assess the damage caused by the attack.
Villano also said the town has successfully contained the attack and is restoring the operational status of all systems. This also includes the payroll system, which is now operating normally.
There is also a forensic investigation conducted by the incident response team to determine whether there is any data that was compromised by the attack.
Once the investigation has concluded, town officials will notify any individuals whose information may be compromised.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
