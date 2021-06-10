LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Ludlow Police Department announced the arrest of three teenagers during an alleged car break-in early Tuesday morning.

Police told Western Mass news officers responded to the area of Walnut and Oak Streets around 1 a.m. for a report of motor vehicle break-in and vandalism. During the initial investigation, Police found a 2008 Nissan Maxima that had its driver’s side window smashed in. After talking to an eyewitness, A male 15-year-old juvenile of Springfield suspect was identified and taken into custody.

Ludlow police warning residents after uptick in car break-ins LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Ludlow Police Department is reminding residents to lock their …

About 90 minutes later, a sergeant patrolling in the area of Chapin Circle by Birch Point saw three males rummaging through two parked motor vehicles. According to Police as the sergeant approached, the two suspects, 18-year-old Variel Berrios-Ortiz of Springfield and a male 15-year-old juvenile male fled in the vehicles they were rummaging through.

The vehicles, a 2007 Honda CRV and a 2009 Subaru Forester were reported stolen out of Ludlow.

Further investigation lead to the arrest of 18-year-old Variel Berrios-Ortiz of Springfield who was charged with:

Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle Nighttime (felony, subsequent offense)

Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

A male 15-year-old juvenile of Springfield was arrested and charged with:

Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle During the Nighttime (Felony, Subsequent Offense)

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

A male 15-year-old juvenile male was arrested and charged with:

Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle Nighttime (felony, subsequent offense)

Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

The incident remains under investigation.