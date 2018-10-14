LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ludlow Fire and Police Departments held and open house for the community Sunday.
The afternoon of fun featured lots of demos, including truck and car displays, K9 and dog showings, games and mazes.
The Fire Department used the event to educate the public on the variety of things they do for their town.
