LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- There was a multiple vehicle accident on Chapin Street in Ludlow, according to Ludlow Police.
Lieutenant David Irwin of the Ludlow Police Department told Western Mass News Chapin Street is currently closed between Reynolds Street and Edison Drive.
Police tell Western Mass News there were injuries and entrapment.
Ludlow Police and Fire departments worked to remove the trapped people in one of the involved vehicles. All patients were transported to Baystate Hospital, according to Police.
The Ludlow Fire Department, with the assistance of the Ludlow Police Department, used hydraulic tools to access one of the involved vehicles and remove trapped victims.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Ludlow Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.
