LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man is now facing eight charges after a lengthy police stand-off in Ludlow late Thursday night.
Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said officers responded to a call that a 46-year-old man had assaulted his stepfather at an Evergreen Circle residence.
When they arrived, the suspect threatened to harm himself and police with a large knife.
He was apprehended nearly two hours later.
Valadas explained that a search of the suspect's bedroom led to the seizure of two utility knives, several prescription pills, used narcotics packaging, and an "extensive amount of drug paraphernalia and intravenous syringes."
The suspect - whose name has not been released - was placed into custody and transported to an area hospital.
Valadas noted after being released from the hospital, the suspect was taken to the Hampden County Correction Center. He added that a criminal complaint was filed Friday on several charges including:
- Threat to commit crime
- Assault to murder
- Assault and battery (domestic)
- Assault and battery on a person 60+
- Assault with dangerous weapon (three counts)
- Drug possession - Class E (prescription drugs)
