LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Two juveniles and one man were arrested in Ludlow early Tuesday morning after they allegedly broke into parked vehicles and fled from police in stolen cars.
Ludlow police officers were called to the area of Walnut and Oak Street at around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a motor vehicle break-in and vandalism. When offices arrived, they spoke with a witness who identified one of the juveniles who was subsequently taken into custody.
During their initial investigation, officers located a 2008 Nissan Maxima with its driver's side window smashed out. About an hour and a half later, a sergeant patrolling in the area of Chapin Circle by Birch Point saw three males rummaging through two parked vehicles.
When the sergeant approached, two of the suspects allegedly fled in the vehicles they had been rummaging through. After a short pursuit, police say the suspects stopped on Brownell Street and Oakwood Street and ran away from officers.
After a brief search, which was supported by K-9 units from the Massachusetts State Police and Amherst Police, two of the suspects were located and taken into custody.
All three suspects, who are from Springfield, were arrested and taken to the Ludlow Police Department for booking.
A 15-year-old boy, who has not been identified due to his age, is charged with breaking an entering into a motor vehicle during the nighttime and malicious damage to a vehicle.
A second 15-year-old boy is charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle during the nighttime, receiving a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
18-year-old Yariel Berrios-Ortiz is facing the same charges as the second 15-year-old boy.
The two juveniles were released to their guardians while Berrios-Ortiz was taken to Palmer District Court for arraignment.
Both vehicles, a 2007 Honda CRV and a 2009 Subaru Forester, were later reported stolen out of Ludlow. The Subaru sustained damage resulting from a minor crash into the curb before the suspect fled on foot. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.
Police are still seeking a fourth suspect and urge all residents against approaching anyone they believe may be suspicious. Resident should instead call 911.
The incident remains under investigation. Officers and detectives are working to determine whether additional motor vehicle break-ins reported on Walnut Street, Voltage Avenue, Power Avenue and Edison Drive are connected.
"In all of these instances where thefts occurred, the vehicles were left unsecured, and in some cases, keys were left inside the vehicles," said Chief Daniel Valadas.
The Ludlow Police Department is urging residents to remove all valuables from their vehicles and lock their car doors to prevent crimes like these from occurring.
Anyone with further information about the vehicle break-ins, or with camera images of the thefts, is asked to call the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.
