LUDLOW, MA (WWGB/WSHM) -- The Ludlow Police Department held a Christmas food drive on Saturday. Residents dropped off non-perishable items throughout the day.
The event was all to help local families that are struggling during the holiday season.
Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said events like these are important for building a sense of community.
"We want to help people, and we want people to know that police care about them. We're here to serve our residents," he said. "It's a great town, we're for them, and they should know that."
Officials told Western Mass News they collected 2,671 pounds of food that filled four bins.
Officers and volunteers brought all those donations over to the Open Pantry Community Services in Springfield.
