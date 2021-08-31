LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a crash on Moody Street in Ludlow.
Police received a report around 3:45 p.m. Monday from a caller indicating that they worked security at 327 Moody Street and heard a loud popping sound, according to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas.
A car was reportedly seen speeding through the property's gated entrance and striking a utility pole along the industrial, dead end road.
Valadas said that the driver, an adult male, was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation by the Mass. State Police Collision and Accident Reconstruction Section, Ludlow Police, and Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the Hampden County D.A.'s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.