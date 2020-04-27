LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Ludlow are investigating an inrcease in vehicle thefts and break-ins.
Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas said that incidents - involving stolen vehicles and motorcycles and unlocked vehicle break-ins, have been reported over the last two weeks on:
- Alison Lane, off of Arthur Street
- West Street, by Barna Street
- Moody Street, near Richard Street
- East Street
One of the vehicles stolen was later recovered in Hartford.
"In all of these crimes, the vehicles, sheds, or garages were left open and/or unlocked, with the vehicle keys being left inside of the vehicles. The police department also has video images of the perpetrators going through neighborhoods pulling on vehicle doors during the late evening and overnight hours," Valadas explained.
Residents are being urged to lock their cars, sheds, and garages.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ludlow Police at (413) 583-8305.
(1) comment
Unlocked sheds and garages... keys being left inside unlocked cars...
If you are stupid enough to actually do these things, you get exactly what you deserve.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.