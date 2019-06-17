LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are on scene investigating a robbery that occurred at the Domino's Pizza on Center Street.
A witness told Western Mass News that someone came in and slipped one of the employees a note, saying that they had a gun and to hand over all of the money in the register.
Lt. Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department tells us that they were called to the restaurant chain around 7:30 p.m. and that the suspect is not yet in police custody.
A description of the suspect wanted in connection to the incident has not yet been made available.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
