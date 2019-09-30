LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are continuing to investigate a shooting in Ludlow that occurred around midnight Monday morning.
After multiple gunshot were reported to the Ludlow Police Department, crews arrived on scene on Old West St. where they immediately found the shooting victim.
Lt. Daniel Valadas tells us it's a man from Ludlow. However further details about the his identity has not been released.
Ludlow Police tells Western Mass News the victim was treated on scene by Ludlow Fire and transported to Baystate Medical Center.
Valadas reports the man suffered 'serious' injuries.
Massachusetts State Police Troopers also responded and assisted with police coverage during this incident.
This crime remains under investigation and police tells us they are looking for anyone with information to call their department.
State Police in Springfield were called to the town of Ludlow to assist officials with this active and ongoing investigation.
Western Mass News will provide you with an update as soon as we learn more information.
