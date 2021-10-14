LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after shots were fired along West Street in Ludlow Wednesday night.
Ludlow Police Lt. Michael Brennan said that a shots fired call came in around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday for an apartment complex on West Street. When officers arrived, there was evidence of a shooting.
A tactical operation then began in an effort to make contact with the people who lived at the address. Nearby apartments were evacuated and roads were blocked as a precaution.
Brennan added that search warrants were obtained and evidence related to firearms was recovered.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains active and ongoing
Nearby roads that were closed during the incident have since reopened.
