LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ludlow police say they're looking to identify this shoplifting suspect who recently stole merchandise from the Big Y on Center Street.
Police posting 3 photos of the individual on their Facebook page, Friday.
Do you recognize this person?
If so, you're asked to contact the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.
Further details about the case have not been released.
The shoplifting allegedly occurred at Big Y at 433 Center Street and these photos were captured on a surveillance camera.
If you do know who the suspect is, but wish to stay anonymous, you can Text-a-Tip. Just text "Solve" plus your message to "CRIMES" (274637).Within the Anonymous tip, you should include; The Ludlow Police and any pertinent information.
