LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Ludlow police department has responded to multiple car break-ins on State, Essex, Franklin, and Duke Street area.
The police department says most of the thefts happened to unlocked vehicles.
Now, detectives are looking to identify specific individuals that were seen in that area and they are asking for the public's help.
Police are asking residents and businesses with security cameras on or near these streets to contact the detectives bureau if your cameras record.
They are looking for footage from Saturday, March 16 between 2 am and 6 am on Sunday March 17.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ludlow police detectives at 413-583-8305 and ask to speak with the detective bureau.
And those with further information regarding the identities of these individuals must contact the Ludlow police department or Text-a-tip to "SOLVE and a message to "CRIMES".
The police department has suggested all drivers lock your vehicles and remove valuable items from inside.
