LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Ludlow Police Department reports they've arrested a resident in town on multiple drug and firearm charges following a "lengthy investigation" by their Detective Bureau.
29-year-old, Isaiah Polk, from Ludlow was taken into custody on Monday at a residence on Laconia Street.
According to Ludlow police, following their investigation they were able to obtain a Search Warrant.
Officers then executed that Search Warrant around 11 a.m. Monday.
"As a result ... a large amount of marijuana, over $194,000 in cash and a firearm were seized," explained Ludlow Police Sergeant, Stephen Ricardi.
Details on what prompted the investigation initially, have not been released.
Polk was booked at the Ludlow police station and then held at the Hampden County House of Corrections in Ludlow in leu of $25,040 bail.
He's being charged with the following:
- Drug, Possess to Distribute (Class D)
- Drug, Possess (Class D)
- Firearm without FID Card, Possess
- Possession of Ammunition without ID Card
- Firearm, Store Improper (Large-Capacity) Near Minor
Polk is expected to be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Wednesday.
