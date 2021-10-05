Narcotics search warrant arrest in Ludlow

(Ludlow Police Dep. photo) 

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Ludlow Police Department reports they've arrested a resident in town on multiple drug and firearm charges following a "lengthy investigation" by their Detective Bureau. 

29-year-old, Isaiah Polk, from Ludlow was taken into custody on Monday at a residence on Laconia Street.

Narcotics search warrant arrest in Ludlow

(photo courtesy Ludlow Police Department) 

According to Ludlow police, following their investigation they were able to obtain a Search Warrant. 

Officers then executed that Search Warrant around 11 a.m. Monday.

"As a result ... a large amount of marijuana, over $194,000 in cash and a firearm were seized," explained Ludlow Police Sergeant, Stephen Ricardi. 

Details on what prompted the investigation initially, have not been released. 

Polk was booked at the Ludlow police station and then held at the Hampden County House of Corrections in Ludlow in leu of $25,040 bail.

He's being charged with the following:

  • Drug, Possess to Distribute (Class D)
  • Drug, Possess (Class D)
  • Firearm without FID Card, Possess
  • Possession of Ammunition without ID Card
  • Firearm, Store Improper (Large-Capacity) Near Minor

Polk is expected to be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.