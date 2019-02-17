LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We're learning more details about a raid that happened at a Ludlow business Friday evening.
75-year-old Francisco Evangelista was arrested Friday following a raid of his home and business.
Ludlow Police say his arrest should come as a warning to everyone dealing drugs in the community.
"These are arrests that," Lieutenant Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department tells us. "Are made not very often, and we believe that this man has been dealing in narcotics for decades."
Ludlow Police, along with the Massachusetts State Police and Eastern Hampden County Narcotics Task Force, conducted a raid at Frank's Diner Friday while executing a warrant.
Francisco Evangelista was one of the three men arrested during the raid, and he faces a number of charges, including trafficking of cocaine, possession of ammunition without a license, and possession of a Class E drug.
"We feel that," continued Lieutenant Valadas. "We made a significant impact in at least the use of cocaine and of the Class E prescription drugs that we believe, and have probable cause to believe, that he is selling and distributing."
Those Class E drugs are drugs that require a prescription, which, in this case, Lieutenant Valadas tells Western Mass News, that Evangelista had several hundred erectile dysfunction pills.
"[There is] no legitimate reason," stated Lieutenant Valadas. "For a person to have several hundreds of these particular prescription medication."
While at the restaurant, Valadas says they decided they would pursue further actions against the diner.
"The officers that were present on scene, and," says Lieutenant Valadas. "Conducting the raid, executing the search warrant on the diner, certainly felt that the conditions were deplorable, and not something we would be comfortable having ourselves and our family eating in a restaurant in that type of condition."
That's why they plan to get in contact with the town's Department of Inspectional Services.
Valadas has a strong message for anyone dealing drugs in Ludlow.
"You are, in my opinion," stated Lieutenant Valadas. "Polluting your own populous and your citizens, and we certainly are going to do everything that we can to end this behavior, curtail this behavior, try in any way to derail this behavior, and, if we can, bring charges and make arrests. We're certainly going to do so."
Evangelista will be appearing in court on Tuesday along with the other three men who were arrested.
