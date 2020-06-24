LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Officers responded to a reported armed robbery involving a knife at the Shell Gas Station & Convenience Store on Center Street, Police Chief Daniel Valadas said.
Central Dispatch informed all responding officers that the robbery suspect had fled the store on foot and then fled the area in a motor vehicle, Valadas said.
Two store employees were on scene, but no one was injured during the armed robbery, he said. A BOLO was placed to all neighboring police agencies with descriptive information of the adult white male suspect and of the involved vehicle, he said.
No further information will be provided at this time, he said.
The Ludlow Police Department Detective Bureau continues to investigate this felony crime, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.
