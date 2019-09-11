LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are turning to the public for help following a hit and run that left one child injured.
According to Lt. Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department, around 5:30 p.m., officers and firefighters responded to the area of 314 Center Street near Arch Street for a report of an individual that had been hit by a vehicle while riding his bike.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that a red sedan that was being operated by an older male, was traveling north on Center Street when it struck a 12-year-old boy from Ludlow, and then took off towards the McDonald's.
We're told that the boy was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A license plate for the red sedan has not yet been made available, and this incident remains under investigation by the Ludlow Police Department.
