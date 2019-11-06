Ludlow Police seeking information after man allegedly approached young boy.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Ludlow are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate an incident involving a young boy.
According to Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas, the incident happened within the last two weeks on Chapin Circle.
Lt. Valadas says a grey pickup truck pulled up to a 6-year-old boy and asked if he wanted free toys.
The boy, who was standing next to his home's mailbox, replied, "no", and ran back inside his house.
The alleged suspect is described as a white male with short, dark hair.
We're told that the pickup might have a stripe or damage on the driver's side of the vehicle.
If you have any information on this incident or have witnessed any similar incidents take place, you are asked to contact the Ludlow Police Department's Detective Bureau at 413-583-8305.
