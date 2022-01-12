LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Ludlow Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the parking lot of the Citizens’ Bank on Center Street Monday night.
Police told Western Mass News that they received multiple 911 calls around 8 p.m. Monday night regarding an armed robbery in the parking lot of Citizens’ Bank located at #33 Center Street.
According to Police, the suspect stole a PlayStation 5 and two cell phones during a Facebook Marketplace transaction that was arranged for that location.
Dispatch was informed that the suspect revealed the firearm during the transaction.
Police are seeking two suspects at this time. One was described as a black male, about 5’10” and wearing a black jacket. The second was a Hispanic male, about 5’8” and wearing a red jacket.
Both suspects were last seen running north on Center Street near the area of the Hubbard Memorial Library.
Patrol officers and K-9 units from both Ludlow Police and the Massachusetts State Police were deployed to conduct a thorough search of the surrounding area.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Police have asked that anyone with information on this crime contact the Ludlow Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-583-8305, or send an anonymous text to CRIMES (274637), then type the word SOLVE, and then send the information.
