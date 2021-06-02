LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Ludlow Police Department is reminding residents to lock their car doors to prevent thefts and break-ins this summer.
According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, officers have seen an increase in reports of stolen motor vehicles and break-ins in the State Street area in the past week.
Valadas says in each case vehicles were left open or unlocked with keys left inside. Two vehicles that were stolen were recovered in Springfield.
"Never leave a car unlocked, keys in the ignition or valuables in plain view," said Valadas. "Taking steps to secure your vehicle, and valuables is crucial. We also encourage residents to invest in anti-theft devices such as wheel locks."
Ludlow police are in the process of reviewing surveillance video and are continuing to actively investigate the recent incidents.
Anyone with information or images of the thefts or break-ins is being asked to contact the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.
