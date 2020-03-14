LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Ludlow have issued a warning to residents about an ongoing telephone scam.
According to Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas, scammers claiming to be with either the Ludlow Police Department or the town of Ludlow are calling and attempting to solicit money and personal information from residents.
The scammers are also spoofing caller IDs to say that it is indeed either the town of Ludlow or Ludlow Police Department calling your phone.
These solicitations are not affiliated with the Ludlow Police Department.
"All town residents should be very careful about any monetary transactions over the phone or online without complete assurance that they are conducting legitimate transactions for goods or services," stated Lt. Valadas.
Anyone wishing to contact the Ludlow Police Department about a possible scam or suspicious solication may do so by calling 413-583-8305.
