LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Monday, the Ludlow Reservoir will be closed to the public so that crews can come in and remove trees destroyed by gypsy moths.
The reservoir is a popular place for recreational activities and, two years ago, it was also a hot hangout for gypsy moths.
Now, hundreds of acres of trees targeted by those hungry insects are dying.
"Large areas were impacted, particularly where there's lots of oak. Gypsy moths like oak," said Jaimye Bartak with the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.
Bartak told Western Mass News that dead and dying trees are posing a danger.
"Our number one concern is the safety of our visitors and also protecting water quality. Those are our two top priorities at Ludlow Reservoir," Bartak said.
Starting Monday, the reservoir will be closed to the public, so crews can come in and remove any dying tree that can pose a threat.
"We are working on moving potential hazard trees and limbs that are nearby the paved walking trail...so the trees are dead, so we are being proactive to remove those trees, so they don't prevent a future safety hazard as they decay," Bartak noted.
Bartak said they are also planning to restore a biologically-diverse habitat, forcing gypsy moths to stay away.
"We've been working with a consulting forester, who is going around being very selective, tree by tree, on what needs to be taken down and what needs to be left," Bartak explained.
The whole reservoir area will be closed for a week, but a portion will remain closed for ongoing upgrades.
"Above the 1.7 mile mark, at the reservoir, the forested areas and the trail will remain closed because forest activities will be occurring into 2020," Bartak said.
The trails at the reservoir will reopen for public use on Monday, December 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.