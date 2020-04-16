LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after an incident Tuesday in Ludlow.
Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas said that police responded to a reported fight in the back of a Cypress Street apartment building on Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they located two people, but one ran inside and closed the door.
"The subject within the residence, later identified as Tami (aka Thomas) F. Sexton (age 38), began to yell at the officers present through a window that he is 'positive for Coronavirus' and would not cooperate with them," Valadas explained.
Sexton then allegedly barricaded the door to the apartment with some furniture.
The victim reportedly told police that Sexton had assaulted him and that he tried to call 911 twice, but Sexton allegedly grabbed the phone, damaged it, and wouldn't let him call police.
A perimiter was set-up, nearby residents were moved away from the building, and following some negotiation, Sexton left the apartment and began to resist officers as they tried to put him in handcuffs.
"Subject Sexton was eventually placed into custody but not without continuously threatening and spitting at the officers stating to them that he hoped that the officers and their families 'all die with Coronavirus,'" Valadas added.
Sexton was placed under arrested and taken to Baystate Medical Center at his request for medical evaluation. After being checked out at the hospital, he was booked at Ludlow Police on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapong (shod foot/boot), witness intimidation, obstruction of justice, domestic assault and battery, resisting arrest, and five counts of aggravated assault to commit a felony (spitting/threats).
Valadas said that Sexton was arraigned on Wednesday and is being held pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday.
