LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What is typically a quiet Ludlow neighborhood has everyone on edge.
Homes along State Street and from Duke to Essex Streets were the targets for car break-ins Friday and Saturday nights.
The Ludlow Police Department told Western Mass News there were more than a dozen reported on Sunday morning alone.
Residents now feel violated .
"Unsafe, especially knowing someone came back two nights in a row," said Serena Watras.
Mario Davila added, "For the first time ever since I've been here, we got our cars broken into as well as everyone else. They went as low as taking my cup holder with change in it because that's all that was valuable."
Although they didn't steal anything too valuable from Davila's home, they did steal a dirt bike from a neighbor's shed just a few streets away. The little boy whose dirt bike it was left heartbroken
"He's heartbroken. He loves his dirt bike and couldn't wait to ride it in the spring," Watras noted.
Also under investigation in all of this, a truck reported stolen out of Ludlow captured on security video obtained by Western Mass News as it crashed into a house in Springfield over the weekend. The four occupants inside got away.
Meanwhile, Davila said that a home security camera is the next thing he will buy.
"Next one my list because you can never be too safe these days," Davila said.
If you know anything about these break-ins, you are asked to call Ludlow Police.
