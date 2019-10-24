LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School is back in session for students at Baird Middle School in Ludlow Thursday morning.
The school has been closed for three days after the sprinkler system flooded part of the building.
Buses will be bringing in students to school for the first time all week. Crews have been hard at work since Monday cleaning up the water damage from the sprinkler system.
Because of the glitch, there was substantial damage to classrooms on the first and second floors.
School officials tell Western Mass News, thankfully there was not a lot of technological damage, however some teachers will be moved into other classrooms as cleanup continues.
In a recent statement from the Ludlow superintendent said, "There will be some disruption for a time as we close off a few rooms and/or sections of the building in order to continue our repair and remediation efforts... However, we will be ready to receive students and back into the building for a regular day."
School officials said they don't have an estimate cost on the damage and cleanup yet.
