LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baird Middle School in Ludlow will be closed for a third day this week following weekend flooding incident.
Superintendent Todd Gazda confirms the school will be closed again on Wednesday, October 23rd as clean-up efforts continue.
"After consultation with the cleaning crew, building inspector, administration and our maintenance and custodial staff we have made the determination that we need more time to get the school ready to open," Gazda tells Western Mass News.
He says parents have been notified as well.
"This will be a regular emergency closing day that will have to be made up at the end of the year," Gazda noted.
For the past couple of days students have been able to utilize their 'Blizzard Bag' as a way to avoid using up emergency closing days.
[READ MORE: Ludlow school to have second 'blizzard bag' day following weekend flooding]
But Wednesday will be considered a regular 'closing day' at Baird Middle School.
Over the weekend the sprinkler system sent water throughout the cafeteria, hallways, and some classrooms. This was after a computer glitch reportedly on a control panel, caused one of the blowers on the rooftop unit to run hot.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this situation. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest details.
