LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There will be no school again Tuesday for students at Baird Middle School in Ludlow.
The closure comes after the sprinkler system flooded part of the building.
Tomorrow will be the second 'blizzard bag' day in a row for the sixth through eighth graders at Baird Middle School after the sprinkler system sent water throughout the cafeteria, hallways, and some classrooms.
"Lots of water...quite a mess," said Baird Middle School principal Stacy Monette.
Sprinklers were running for more than a half hour in Baird Middle School Sunday after they were triggered by increasing heat in the building.
Western Mass News was there on Monday as industrial fans were scattered throughout the halls as cleanup crews tackled the mess.
"It started in our cafeteria upstairs...and dumped a lot of water at a very fast rate," Monette explained.
Ludlow Schools Supt. Todd Gazda said the problem resulted from a computer glitch in the control panel, which caused one of the blowers on the rooftop unit to run hot.
The Ludlow Fire Department told Western Mass News they checked the building and found no fire before turning off the sprinklers.
"They immediately secured the system and they got our sprinkler back up and working which is really important for us for safety reasons, then we called in our cleaning crew and reconstruction company. They worked through the night with our custodians," Monette noted.
School officials said, thankfully, there was not a lot of technology damage, but some teachers will be moved into other classrooms as cleanup continues.
With all the damage, the school has decided to issue 'blizzard bags' for a second day.
"This is the last year we can do it through the state, so we’re going to take full advantage of that and our students have their Chromebooks at home and were all anxiously awaiting their assignments last night and it’s just convenient. We don’t have to go an extra day and students are busy doing schoolwork today," Monette added.
School officials don't have a number estimate yet on the cost of cleanup and damage, but they said it is substantial and they hope to have the school back open on Wednesday.
